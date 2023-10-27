Crescent Sterling Ltd. Acquires 178 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 448,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 207,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $149.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $151.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.