Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.57.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $90.60 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 922.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 175,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

