Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in Equinix by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 140.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 4.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $719.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $745.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.77 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

