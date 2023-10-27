F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$12.29-12.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.59. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.73-2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. F5 also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.97-3.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. F5 has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $167.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,635,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,968 shares of company stock worth $1,442,292. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

