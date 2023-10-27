First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.4% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

