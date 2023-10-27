First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

