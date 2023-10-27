First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,515 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $175.21 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

