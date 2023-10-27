First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 3,635 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,986,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

