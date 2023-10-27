First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WM opened at $162.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

