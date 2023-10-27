First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $212.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.54. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.47.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.