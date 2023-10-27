First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $2,934,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

