First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

