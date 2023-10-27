First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

