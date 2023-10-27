First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,467 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

