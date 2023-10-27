First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,481,000 after acquiring an additional 567,083 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 68.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,240,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $49.70 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

