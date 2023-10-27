First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $7.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,731,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $87.54.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

