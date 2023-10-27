First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.86 and a twelve month high of $157.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

