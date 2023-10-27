First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Amgen stock opened at $269.71 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.83.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

