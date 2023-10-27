First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 295.8% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 142,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.