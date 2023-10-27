First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,515 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
LHX stock opened at $175.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.47 and its 200-day moving average is $185.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $255.10.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
