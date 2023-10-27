First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $196.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.08 billion, a PE ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.92.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,116,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,686,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,686,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,211 shares of company stock valued at $142,654,622 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

