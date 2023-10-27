First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,039,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $151.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

