First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 179 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $226.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $203.24 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

