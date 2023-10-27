First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $369.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.76 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.06.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

