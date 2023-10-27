First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,868 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $49.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

