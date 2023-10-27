FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,663 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $48,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

