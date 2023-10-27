Forsta AP Fonden Buys 74,900 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 203.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 27.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $15,190,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 71.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $61.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

