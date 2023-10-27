Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,064,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $205.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.25 and its 200-day moving average is $217.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

