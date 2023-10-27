Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

