Forsta AP Fonden Sells 19,200 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $148.31 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.35.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,961 shares of company stock worth $5,982,573. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

