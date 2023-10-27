Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.25, but opened at $65.45. Fortive shares last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 1,128,027 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after buying an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after buying an additional 206,501 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

