Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.25, but opened at $65.45. Fortive shares last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 1,128,027 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fortive by 95,666.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $193,761,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

