General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

NYSE GM opened at $28.56 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in General Motors by 15.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in General Motors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

