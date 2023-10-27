Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Trading 8.5% Higher

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 101,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 210,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Gogoro Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gogoro by 79.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after buying an additional 3,751,238 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

