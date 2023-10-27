Hilltop Partners LLC Invests $693,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $430.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.89.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.