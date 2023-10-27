Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.62

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 248807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

In other news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

