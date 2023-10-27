Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 5,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.41 and its 200-day moving average is $193.90. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

