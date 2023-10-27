Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $44,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $403.54 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.