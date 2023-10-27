Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,288,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 128,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after buying an additional 103,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $184.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average is $214.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.30 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

