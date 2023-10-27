Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $175,430.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,575,015.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $175,430.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,575,015.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,077 shares of company stock worth $1,596,689 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.39.

Ciena Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

