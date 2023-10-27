Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $65.76 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

