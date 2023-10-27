Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 1.1 %

Kroger stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

