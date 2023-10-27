Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $622,480,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kroger by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,087,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Kroger Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
