Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $622,480,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kroger by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,087,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.