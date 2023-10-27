Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in AutoNation by 106.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $1,579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $1,579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,659 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.57.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

