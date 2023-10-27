Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $66.12 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

