Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,311,000 after buying an additional 112,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 69,962 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,966,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 681,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,567,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 885,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

SDGR opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.36. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In related news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

