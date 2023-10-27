Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Photronics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Photronics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

