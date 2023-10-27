Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,809 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,620,000 after acquiring an additional 276,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,258,000 after acquiring an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 10.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. UBS Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.