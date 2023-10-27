Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 55,587 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,587 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

