Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

